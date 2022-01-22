Barclays Cuts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 110

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 113 ($1.54) to GBX 110 ($1.50) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BREE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

BREE stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.55).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

