Barclays PLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.75% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

