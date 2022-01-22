Barclays PLC Buys 73,145 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 682,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Realogy by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 560,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

