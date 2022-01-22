Barclays PLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

