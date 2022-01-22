Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Realogy by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 682,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Realogy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Realogy by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 560,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after buying an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

