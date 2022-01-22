Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.80 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

