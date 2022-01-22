Barclays PLC Sells 28,698 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SC. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 779,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 697,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 216,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on SC. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

