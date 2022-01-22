Barclays Reiterates “€14.20” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.08 ($13.73).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.