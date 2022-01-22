Barclays Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $120.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPD. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

