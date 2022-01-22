Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.