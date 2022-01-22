Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $14.01. Beauty Health shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 2,364 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,826,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

