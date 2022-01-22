Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Achieves $40.76 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $40.76 million and $14.48 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

