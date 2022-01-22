Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,928 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of CareDx worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.