Bellevue Group AG Raises Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after acquiring an additional 251,126 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $114.03 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $225.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

