Berenberg Bank Raises Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 307

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($4.03) to GBX 307 ($4.19) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.69) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.64) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 335.43 ($4.58).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 301.10 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.51).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

