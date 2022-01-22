Berenberg Bank Raises The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 2,240

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($28.11) to GBX 2,240 ($30.56) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEIR. Citigroup cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.65) to GBX 1,750 ($23.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.49) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($27.02) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,013.75 ($27.48).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,759.50 ($24.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,743.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,744.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($21.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.76). The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -360.71.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

