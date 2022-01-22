BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Hershey stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.92. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

