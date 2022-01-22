BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

AMGN opened at $227.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.16. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

