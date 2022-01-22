BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.