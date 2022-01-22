BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 816,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,366,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.14 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

