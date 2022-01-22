BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.