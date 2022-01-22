Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.