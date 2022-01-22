Bessemer Securities LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,414.57. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

