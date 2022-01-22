Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.96 or 0.06806873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.95 or 1.00081102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

