BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.88) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.29) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.72).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,423.50 ($33.07) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,162.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,125.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

