BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,527.50

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,527.50 ($34.49) and last traded at GBX 2,493.50 ($34.02), with a volume of 1139076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,473.50 ($33.75).

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.29) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.88) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.72).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,125.82. The company has a market cap of £122.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

