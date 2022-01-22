BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

NYSE:BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

