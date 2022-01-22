Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report sales of $6.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 212,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -0.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,826,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.