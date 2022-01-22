BIDR Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $66.51 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.98 or 0.06861334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.63 or 0.99886919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003346 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

