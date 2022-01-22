BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BioAtla worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 25.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,328 shares of company stock worth $2,368,887 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

