BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.27.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

