BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.27.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
