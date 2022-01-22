BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $482,529.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $482,529.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00268351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00082039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00100340 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,786,714,887 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

