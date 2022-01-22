Bitradio Price Down 13.2% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Bitradio has a total market cap of $61,047.09 and $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003545 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,853,669 coins and its circulating supply is 10,853,665 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

