Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Critical Comparison

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Zscaler’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zscaler $673.10 million 50.35 -$262.03 million ($2.17) -111.49

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A Zscaler 2 4 21 0 2.70

Zscaler has a consensus target price of $359.65, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Zscaler’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Zscaler shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A Zscaler -39.13% -45.93% -11.11%

Summary

Zscaler beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

