BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,417,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.46% of Cogent Communications worth $454,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 54.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.99 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

