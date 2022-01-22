BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,293,970 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,815,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.64% of SITE Centers worth $444,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 368,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.