BlackRock Inc. Sells 47,040 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,040 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Qualys worth $439,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Qualys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Qualys by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $6,088,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,473 shares of company stock valued at $51,547,060 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

