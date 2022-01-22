Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.83. Blend Labs shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 4,971 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLND. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.