Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.68. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 84,314 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

