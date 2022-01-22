BMO Capital Markets Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.61.

SPB stock opened at C$12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.26.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

