BMO Capital Markets Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $65.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NYSE:AA opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $2,359,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

