BMO Capital Markets Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $29.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

PAAS opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

