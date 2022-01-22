BMO Capital Markets Trims Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Target Price to C$11.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.39.

AGI stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

