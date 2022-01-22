BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Down 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.69. 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.80% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

