Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $227.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. The outlook for the company’s defense business remains optimistic. Per the latest market outlook, the company anticipates that the world will need 19,000 new planes, over the next decade, The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, Boeing has been facing production quality issues for its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus Boeing is experiencing some supply chain shortages. This U.S. jet maker is still behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, which indicates poor revenue growth prospects for Boeing.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.57.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

