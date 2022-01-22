Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF opened at $44.50 on Friday. Boiron has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94.

Get Boiron alerts:

Boiron Company Profile

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.