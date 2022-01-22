Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $77.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NYSE BCC opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

