Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

