Boise Cascade to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $16.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.81. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

BCC opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Boise Cascade by 21.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 92.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

