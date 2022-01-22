Bokf Na Invests $1.68 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLR opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

